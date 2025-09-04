MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Cohen & Steers Inc $CNS

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Inc (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,781 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 5,037 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 992 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 1st quarter valued at about $441,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America dropped their target price on Cohen & Steers from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Shares of CNS opened at $71.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.42. Cohen & Steers Inc has a one year low of $68.99 and a one year high of $110.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.40.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $135.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.59 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.73%.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company, which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

