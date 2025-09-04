MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Leonardo DRS, Inc. $DRS

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Leonardo DRS were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS in the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Leonardo DRS in the fourth quarter valued at about $344,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Leonardo DRS by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,957,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,656,000 after buying an additional 22,990 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Leonardo DRS in the fourth quarter valued at about $503,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Leonardo DRS by 172.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 11,381 shares during the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Leonardo DRS in a research note on Monday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Leonardo DRS from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen cut Leonardo DRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Leonardo DRS in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Leonardo DRS from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leonardo DRS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO John Baylouny sold 11,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $468,308.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 125,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,183,632.36. This trade represents a 8.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Carey sold 6,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $295,761.72. Following the sale, the director directly owned 23,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,139.08. This trade represents a 21.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,216 shares of company stock valued at $945,342 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Leonardo DRS Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of DRS stock opened at $41.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 44.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.63. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.31.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $829.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.50 million. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.31%.The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Leonardo DRS has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.060-1.110 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Leonardo DRS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. Leonardo DRS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

Leonardo DRS Company Profile

(Free Report)

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

Featured Articles

