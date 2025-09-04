MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Stake in Archer Aviation Inc. $ACHR

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) by 32.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 188,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,478 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Archer Aviation were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACHR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Archer Aviation by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,729,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249,106 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 455.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,241,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,605,000 after buying an additional 2,657,726 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at $22,423,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 32.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,108,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,101,000 after purchasing an additional 762,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 36.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,105,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,080,000 after purchasing an additional 827,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACHR opened at $8.38 on Thursday. Archer Aviation Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $13.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 22.30 and a current ratio of 22.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average of $9.36.

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.12). On average, equities research analysts predict that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Priya Gupta sold 10,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $100,501.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 147,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,513.99. This trade represents a 6.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 86,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $846,687.39. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,327,469 shares in the company, valued at $13,049,020.27. This trade represents a 6.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 283,964 shares of company stock valued at $2,865,206. 7.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Archer Aviation from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer Aviation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

