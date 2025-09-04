MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.35 Million Position in Evertec, Inc. $EVTC

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Evertec, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Evertec worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evertec by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Evertec by 44.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Evertec by 19.3% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Evertec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Evertec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Evertec from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Susquehanna set a $39.00 price objective on Evertec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Evertec from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Evertec in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Evertec in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Evertec presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Insider Transactions at Evertec

In other Evertec news, Director Aldo J. Polak sold 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $80,119.96. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,711.12. This represents a 15.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Evertec Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:EVTC opened at $34.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Evertec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $38.56.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $229.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.23 million. Evertec had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 15.56%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Evertec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.520 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evertec, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evertec Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

About Evertec

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Featured Stories

