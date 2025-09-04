MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Position in Twist Bioscience Corporation $TWST

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 6,499.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 29,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 28,921 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $893,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TWST opened at $26.00 on Thursday. Twist Bioscience Corporation has a 12-month low of $24.28 and a 12-month high of $55.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.18.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 29.03% and a negative net margin of 23.51%.The firm had revenue of $96.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.52 million. Twist Bioscience has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Corporation will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI set a $46.00 target price on Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, August 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

In related news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $60,005.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 645,782 shares in the company, valued at $23,093,164.32. The trade was a 0.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Adam Laponis sold 2,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $93,429.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 103,569 shares in the company, valued at $3,951,157.35. This represents a 2.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,250 shares of company stock worth $193,852 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

