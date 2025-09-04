MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.41 Million Holdings in First Financial Bancorp. $FFBC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,289 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FFBC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,362,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,622,000 after purchasing an additional 189,715 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $26.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.61. First Financial Bancorp. has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $31.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.02.

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $226.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.95 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 19.41%.During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from First Financial Bancorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.40%.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, CEO Archie M. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $309,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 240,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,971,687.89. This trade represents a 4.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Murray Obrien sold 7,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $195,944.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 46,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,579.20. This represents a 13.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

FFBC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Truist Financial began coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Hovde Group began coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Financial Bancorp. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

