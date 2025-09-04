MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Signet Jewelers Limited $SIG

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,859,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,214 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,205,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,258,000 after acquiring an additional 389,852 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,646,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,055,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,155,000 after acquiring an additional 286,974 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 846,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,173,000 after acquiring an additional 220,610 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SIG shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

Signet Jewelers Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $88.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 96.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $106.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.57.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 22.41%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Signet Jewelers has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.040-9.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.13%.

Signet Jewelers Profile

(Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.