MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Nuvalent, Inc. $NUVL

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nuvalent were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Nuvalent by 5,549.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 9,823 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Nuvalent by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuvalent by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 282,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,003,000 after purchasing an additional 95,661 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Nuvalent by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Nuvalent by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Nuvalent

In other news, insider Henry E. Pelish sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $411,675.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 60,956 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,556.60. This represents a 8.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Richard Porter sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $2,036,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 249,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,784,256.04. This represents a 9.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,145 shares of company stock worth $9,455,872 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent Stock Up 3.4%

NASDAQ:NUVL opened at $79.54 on Thursday. Nuvalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.53 and a twelve month high of $113.51. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.20.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.04). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.88) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NUVL. Piper Sandler began coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nuvalent to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Leerink Partners upped their price target on Nuvalent from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial started coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Nuvalent

About Nuvalent

(Free Report)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.