MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. $HURN

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 543,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 282,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,455,000 after buying an additional 20,680 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,511,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 256,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,922,000 after buying an additional 23,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 244,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,047,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HURN shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

Huron Consulting Group Trading Up 0.2%

HURN stock opened at $137.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.43. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.58 and a fifty-two week high of $155.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.10. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 6.60%.The firm had revenue of $402.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.300-7.70 EPS. Analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kyle Featherstone sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $50,898.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,942.03. This trade represents a 22.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.11, for a total value of $64,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 51,317 shares in the company, valued at $6,625,537.87. The trade was a 0.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,711 shares of company stock valued at $624,066. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HURN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.