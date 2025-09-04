MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in Acadia Realty Trust $AKR

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 38,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust Price Performance

AKR stock opened at $19.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.29, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.98 and a 12-month high of $26.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.83.

Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Acadia Realty Trust ( NYSE:AKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $98.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.89 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 0.79%. Acadia Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Acadia Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.320-1.390 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 500.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

