MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.55 Million Stake in Ashland Inc. $ASH

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ashland were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ashland by 2,736.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Ashland by 212.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Ashland by 63.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ashland by 285.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Ashland by 1,745.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. 93.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASH shares. Argus lowered their target price on Ashland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Ashland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ashland from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ashland from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Ashland from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

Ashland Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE ASH opened at $54.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.89, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.46. Ashland Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.21 and a 12 month high of $89.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $463.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.34 million. Ashland had a negative net margin of 46.01% and a positive return on equity of 6.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Ashland has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ashland Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.86%.

Ashland Company Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

