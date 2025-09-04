MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Olin Corporation $OLN

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Olin worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Olin by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 12,191,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $295,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,795 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Olin by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,748,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $284,786,000 after acquiring an additional 245,604 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Olin by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,384,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $154,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Olin by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,546,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $110,204,000 after purchasing an additional 569,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in Olin by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,020,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,451,000 after purchasing an additional 122,247 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Olin from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Olin from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Olin from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Olin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Olin from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

Olin Price Performance

Shares of OLN opened at $23.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.33 and a beta of 1.61. Olin Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $49.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.17 and a 200-day moving average of $21.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Olin Corporation will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently -666.67%.

Insider Activity at Olin

In other news, VP Teresa M. Vermillion sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $126,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 17,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,070.89. This represents a 25.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

