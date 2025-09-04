MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.59 Million Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. $CYBR

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CYBR. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in CyberArk Software by 244.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after purchasing an additional 15,717 shares during the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at about $409,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in CyberArk Software by 41.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CW Advisors LLC raised its position in CyberArk Software by 189.0% in the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 52,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,659,000 after purchasing an additional 34,165 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CYBR has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Baird R W downgraded CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $480.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seventeen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $435.11.

CYBR stock opened at $455.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $409.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $377.03. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $254.43 and a 1-year high of $457.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of -135.18 and a beta of 1.03.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 13.78%.The firm had revenue of $328.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

