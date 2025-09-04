MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in McGrath RentCorp $MGRC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 3.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 9.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,051,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 8.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, CAO David M. Whitney sold 2,221 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.21, for a total transaction of $253,660.41. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 6,694 shares in the company, valued at $764,521.74. The trade was a 24.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kimberly Ann Box sold 1,500 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $177,750.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $829,500. This represents a 17.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,519 shares of company stock worth $2,529,790 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGRC opened at $122.41 on Thursday. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $95.50 and a fifty-two week high of $129.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.61.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.16. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $235.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. McGrath RentCorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

