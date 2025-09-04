MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. $AUB

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,171,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,491,000 after buying an additional 94,883 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 558,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,390,000 after purchasing an additional 113,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUB stock opened at $35.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.28 and a 200-day moving average of $31.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $44.54.

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $377.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.70 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 15.53%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.02%.

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, Director Frank Russell Ellett bought 1,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.49 per share, for a total transaction of $45,377.09. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 78,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,700.03. This trade represents a 1.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Asbury acquired 7,500 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $246,825.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 270,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,208.12. This trade represents a 2.85% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 18,941 shares of company stock worth $606,502. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AUB shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantic Union Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

