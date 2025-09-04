MetLife Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in WesBanco, Inc. $WSBC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 44.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,553 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of WesBanco worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 58.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 68,832 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 258.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 28,302 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 7.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after purchasing an additional 17,172 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 44.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 19,836 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $32.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.36. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $37.36.

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $260.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.14 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 11.65%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.16%.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

