MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Patrick Industries, Inc. $PATK

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,152 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 15,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 27.0% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 4.6% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 17.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kip B. Ellis sold 21,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $2,359,934.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 125,379 shares in the company, valued at $13,792,943.79. This represents a 14.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Forbes sold 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total transaction of $263,407.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 52,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,387.42. This trade represents a 5.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,288 shares of company stock valued at $8,375,424. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Patrick Industries stock opened at $111.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.71. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.33. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.99 and a fifty-two week high of $116.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 43.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PATK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.86.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

