MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Towne Bank $TOWN

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Towne Bank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,963 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Towne Bank were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOWN. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Towne Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,894,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Towne Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,584,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Towne Bank by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,584,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,370,000 after buying an additional 429,487 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Towne Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,908,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Towne Bank by 1,265.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 243,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,303,000 after buying an additional 225,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TOWN shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Towne Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Hovde Group upped their price objective on Towne Bank from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.67.

TOWN opened at $36.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.87. Towne Bank has a 52 week low of $29.43 and a 52 week high of $38.28.

Towne Bank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $207.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.18 million. Towne Bank had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 16.49%.The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Towne Bank will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. Towne Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 46.96%.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

