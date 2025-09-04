MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in TransMedics Group, Inc. $TMDX

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of TransMedics Group worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,635,000 after purchasing an additional 349,403 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 1,565.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 269,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,820,000 after buying an additional 253,624 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter worth about $9,415,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 903,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,307,000 after purchasing an additional 128,474 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 100.4% during the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 252,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,974,000 after purchasing an additional 126,414 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Anil P. Ranganath sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.80, for a total value of $95,902.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 13,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,950,909. This represents a 4.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMDX. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $129.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Shares of TMDX opened at $106.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a current ratio of 9.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 55.41 and a beta of 2.18. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.00 and a 1 year high of $169.29.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $157.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.64 million. TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.49%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. TransMedics Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

