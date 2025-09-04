MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. $BEN

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 49.9% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 39.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 78.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,139 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE:BEN opened at $25.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.84. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $26.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.51.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 3.73%.The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 250.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on BEN shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Monday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $23.58.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

See Also

