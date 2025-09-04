MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Privia Health Group, Inc. $PRVA

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Privia Health Group worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRVA. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Privia Health Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Zacks Research raised Privia Health Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Privia Health Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.08.

Privia Health Group Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $23.17 on Thursday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.47 and a 52-week high of $26.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.99 and its 200 day moving average is $22.62.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 0.78%.The firm had revenue of $521.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Privia Health Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Privia Health Group

(Free Report)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

