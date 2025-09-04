MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,010 Shares of Warrior Met Coal $HCC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its position in Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Warrior Met Coal worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HCC. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 645,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,037,000 after buying an additional 43,658 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at $578,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 37,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth about $2,716,000. Finally, Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth about $1,198,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $55.00 target price on Warrior Met Coal and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Down 2.4%

HCC opened at $55.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 3.44. Warrior Met Coal has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $75.15.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $297.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.63 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 3.30%.Warrior Met Coal’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

