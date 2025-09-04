MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,742 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. $XRAY

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,082,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,524,000 after acquiring an additional 269,502 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1,080.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 373,423 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 341,790 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth $5,410,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth $753,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 249,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 23,053 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XRAY has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.64.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $13.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.28. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $27.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.96.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 16.33% and a negative net margin of 25.85%.The firm had revenue of $936.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. DENTSPLY SIRONA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-2.000 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.50%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

