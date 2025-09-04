MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,743 Shares of CLEAR Secure, Inc. $YOU

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CLEAR Secure were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YOU. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of CLEAR Secure by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,322,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,999 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of CLEAR Secure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,862,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CLEAR Secure by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,976,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,210,000 after acquiring an additional 823,166 shares in the last quarter. Ribbit Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of CLEAR Secure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,598,000. Finally, Castellan Group bought a new position in shares of CLEAR Secure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,342,000. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YOU has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research raised CLEAR Secure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen raised CLEAR Secure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CLEAR Secure from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on CLEAR Secure from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CLEAR Secure from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

CLEAR Secure Stock Performance

Shares of CLEAR Secure stock opened at $36.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.27. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.67 and a 52-week high of $38.88.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $219.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.90 million. CLEAR Secure had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 122.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. CLEAR Secure has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLEAR Secure Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. CLEAR Secure’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CLEAR Secure news, Director Adam Wiener sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 201,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,190. This trade represents a 2.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 13,923 shares in the company, valued at $467,812.80. The trade was a 26.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,027 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,243. Insiders own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

CLEAR Secure Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

Featured Stories

