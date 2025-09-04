MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 292 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. $TNET

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TriNet Group currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

TriNet Group Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:TNET opened at $71.33 on Thursday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $100.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.61.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.12. TriNet Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 208.35%. The business had revenue of $282.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. TriNet Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-4.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.80%.

Insider Transactions at TriNet Group

In related news, SVP Sidney A. Majalya sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $53,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 21,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,510.40. This trade represents a 3.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anthony Shea Treadway sold 2,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total transaction of $170,658.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 29,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,902.59. The trade was a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,395 shares of company stock worth $560,612 over the last ninety days. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

