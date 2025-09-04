MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 350 Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation $PRCT

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRCT. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 446,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,950,000 after acquiring an additional 60,098 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 4th quarter worth about $11,500,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 623,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,197,000 after acquiring an additional 36,944 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock opened at $37.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 9.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.09. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation has a 12-month low of $37.12 and a 12-month high of $103.81.

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $79.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.67 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 30.60% and a negative return on equity of 23.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. Research analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $75.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.22.

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, Director Antal Rohit Desai sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total value of $1,537,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,180.87. This trade represents a 63.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

