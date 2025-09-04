MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 3,656 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc $IRDM

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,656 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Iridium Communications worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 64.8% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 176,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 69,336 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the first quarter worth about $30,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 120.5% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 15,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 13.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,945,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,162,000 after purchasing an additional 234,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 51.4% during the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 124,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 42,199 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $24.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.15. Iridium Communications Inc has a one year low of $19.91 and a one year high of $35.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Iridium Communications Increases Dividend

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Iridium Communications had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $216.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Iridium Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is presently 56.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target (down from $47.00) on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Iridium Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Iridium Communications from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

