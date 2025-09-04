MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 3,861 Shares of Burford Capital Limited $BUR

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,861 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its stake in Burford Capital by 149.9% in the 4th quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 112,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 67,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Burford Capital by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,527,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,804,000 after purchasing an additional 34,228 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Bogart sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $3,066,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 278,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,071,385.20. This represents a 42.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Perla sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $102,200.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 80,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,511.20. This trade represents a 8.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 444,500 shares of company stock worth $6,489,700. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Burford Capital Stock Performance

Shares of BUR stock opened at $13.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.66. Burford Capital Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 10.09 and a current ratio of 10.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.51.

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $191.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.02 million. Burford Capital had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 37.08%. Analysts expect that Burford Capital Limited will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Burford Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Burford Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Burford Capital Profile

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

