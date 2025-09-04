MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 5,992 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. $VIAV

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,432 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,992 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Viavi Solutions worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 31.3% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 10,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the first quarter worth about $141,000. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Viavi Solutions news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 8,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $95,085.90. Following the transaction, the director owned 225,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,557,634.94. This represents a 3.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 11,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $132,740.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 66,836 shares in the company, valued at $747,226.48. This trade represents a 15.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,873 shares of company stock valued at $605,095. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $11.50 on Thursday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $12.91. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 71.88 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.50 and its 200 day moving average is $10.29.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.19 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Viavi Solutions has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.130-0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

VIAV has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Susquehanna upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Viavi Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

