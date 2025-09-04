MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 655 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. $APAM

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter worth $33,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter worth $63,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 77.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 118,700.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Down 0.8%

APAM opened at $45.94 on Thursday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.71.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 71.72%. The firm had revenue of $282.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.30.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Articles

