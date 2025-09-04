MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 839 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. $WD

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Walker & Dunlop worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Walker & Dunlop

In other news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 5,336 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $459,963.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,194.20. This trade represents a 36.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WD. Wall Street Zen raised Walker & Dunlop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE:WD opened at $82.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.59. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.48 and a twelve month high of $118.19.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $319.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.84 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.72%.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

(Free Report)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Servicing and Asset Management, and Corporate. The Capital Markets segment offers a comprehensive range of commercial real estate finance products to customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.