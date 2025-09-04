MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 894 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. $HP

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 357.4% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 56,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 44,263 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 606,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,855,000 after acquiring an additional 33,724 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 25,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 9,641 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 684,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,873,000 after acquiring an additional 91,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Zacks Research raised shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Helmerich & Payne Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of HP opened at $20.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $37.46.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Helmerich & Payne

In other news, CAO Sara Marie Momper sold 6,700 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $119,461.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 21,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,619.64. The trade was a 23.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.