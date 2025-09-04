MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Envista Holdings Corporation $NVST

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,107,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the 1st quarter valued at about $458,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Envista by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,686,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,893,000 after acquiring an additional 398,672 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Envista by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 68,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the 1st quarter worth about $1,140,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on NVST. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Envista from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Envista from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Envista from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird raised Envista from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Envista from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.92.

Envista Stock Performance

Shares of Envista stock opened at $20.31 on Thursday. Envista Holdings Corporation has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 63.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.60.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Envista had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 2.11%.The business had revenue of $682.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Envista has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.050-1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Corporation will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

