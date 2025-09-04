Mizuho Increases Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target to $90.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Celsius from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Celsius from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Celsius from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.37.

Celsius Price Performance

Celsius stock opened at $61.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.14, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.34. Celsius has a 52-week low of $21.10 and a 52-week high of $63.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.52.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $739.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.13 million. Celsius had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 36.88%. Celsius’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Celsius will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $4,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,717,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,594,075. The trade was a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 143,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $7,327,287.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 895,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,827,083.80. The trade was a 13.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,116,141 shares of company stock worth $52,541,605. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Celsius by 255.1% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Celsius by 1,476.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Celsius by 145.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

