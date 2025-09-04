Mr. Cooper Group Inc $COOP Stock Holdings Trimmed by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC reduced its position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,684,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 23,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 13.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,057,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,438,000 after acquiring an additional 129,414 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $394,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.72, for a total transaction of $5,241,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 663,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,872,032.64. The trade was a 4.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on COOP shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group set a $176.00 target price on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on COOP

Mr. Cooper Group Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $189.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.37. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.98. Mr. Cooper Group Inc has a 12-month low of $84.15 and a 12-month high of $203.42.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $608.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.23 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 25.38%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mr. Cooper Group

(Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.