NewJersey Resources Corporation $NJR Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in NewJersey Resources were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of NewJersey Resources during the first quarter worth $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NewJersey Resources by 42.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NewJersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in NewJersey Resources by 1,715.4% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NewJersey Resources by 6,245.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NJR. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NewJersey Resources from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $49.00) on shares of NewJersey Resources in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NewJersey Resources from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of NewJersey Resources from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NewJersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.43.

NewJersey Resources Stock Down 0.9%

NJR opened at $46.80 on Thursday. NewJersey Resources Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $43.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.67.

NewJersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12. NewJersey Resources had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $298.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NewJersey Resources Corporation will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at NewJersey Resources

In other news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $66,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 35,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,211.80. The trade was a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NewJersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

