Northern Trust Corp Has $13.74 Million Stock Holdings in G-III Apparel Group, LTD. $GIII

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502,245 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 18,686 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $13,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 11.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,624,350 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,426,000 after purchasing an additional 162,904 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 13.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 846,904 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,163,000 after purchasing an additional 98,923 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 25.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 706,288 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,317,000 after purchasing an additional 141,290 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter worth about $11,614,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 381,126 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,432,000 after purchasing an additional 201,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GIII. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.80.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Amigo Victor Herrero bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $109,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 54,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,674.70. The trade was a 10.05% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $27.12 on Thursday. G-III Apparel Group, LTD. has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $36.18. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.40.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $583.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.48 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. G-III Apparel Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.020-0.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, LTD. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

