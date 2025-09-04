Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. $HLX

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,705,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 105,914 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $14,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HLX. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

HLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

HLX stock opened at $6.49 on Thursday. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $12.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.23 million, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.25 and a 200-day moving average of $6.84.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 3.92%.The firm had revenue of $302.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.62 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

