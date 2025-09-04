Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $14,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 350.0% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Crews Bank & Trust lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 98.2% in the first quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $140.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.40. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $119.83 and a 12 month high of $144.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

