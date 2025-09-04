Northern Trust Corp Sells 21,958 Shares of Warby Parker Inc. $WRBY

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 789,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,958 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Warby Parker were worth $14,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Warby Parker in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 231.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 4,937.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WRBY. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Warby Parker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.06.

In other Warby Parker news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $1,255,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 28,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,793.17. This trade represents a 63.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $141,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 44,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,349.24. The trade was a 11.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,607,280. Corporate insiders own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WRBY opened at $25.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.24 and a 200 day moving average of $21.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -360.86 and a beta of 2.10. Warby Parker Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $29.73.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

