Northern Trust Corp Sells 3,850 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. $PZZA

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 359,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $14,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penn Mutual Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter valued at $645,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Papa John’s International during the first quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the first quarter valued at about $549,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 4,646.7% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 31.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 428,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,622,000 after acquiring an additional 102,137 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently commented on PZZA. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Papa John’s International from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Papa John’s International from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

PZZA stock opened at $48.22 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.16 and a twelve month high of $60.75.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $529.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently 81.42%.

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

