Northern Trust Corp Sells 39,344 Shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. $AVDX

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,613,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,344 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in AvidXchange were worth $13,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 801.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 816.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Price Performance

AVDX stock opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average of $9.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $11.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $110.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. AvidXchange’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVDX shares. Susquehanna lowered shares of AvidXchange from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Baird R W lowered shares of AvidXchange from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvidXchange presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $10.04.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

