Northern Trust Corp Sells 46,941 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. $NEO

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,574,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 46,941 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $14,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEO. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 42.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on NeoGenomics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $8.00 target price on NeoGenomics and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.22.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $8.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average of $8.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.62. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $19.11.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

