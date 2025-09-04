Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 3,018 Shares of Loews Corporation $L

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 100,600.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Loews were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Loews alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,249,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,709,000 after purchasing an additional 151,428 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Loews by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,423,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,549,000 after acquiring an additional 207,568 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Loews by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 758,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,245,000 after acquiring an additional 51,028 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Loews by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 724,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,463,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Loews by 10,114.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 672,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,776,000 after acquiring an additional 665,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Loews Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE L opened at $96.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.15. Loews Corporation has a 52 week low of $75.16 and a 52 week high of $97.41.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 7.43%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. Loews’s payout ratio is 3.97%.

Loews Company Profile

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.