Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 506 Shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. $IVT

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 103,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 19,805 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 123,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 21,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter worth $687,000. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on InvenTrust Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

IVT stock opened at $29.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.88. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.21 and a 1 year high of $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.2377 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.97%.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

