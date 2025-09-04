Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Position in Nokia Corporation $NOK

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,003 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,508 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Nokia were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Nokia by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 29,075 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Nokia by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Nokia by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,675,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,284,000 after buying an additional 1,698,005 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nokia in the 4th quarter worth about $1,332,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Nokia by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 414,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on NOK shares. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Nokia from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Nokia to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.62.

Nokia Stock Up 3.4%

NYSE:NOK opened at $4.38 on Thursday. Nokia Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $5.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.93.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Nokia had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nokia Corporation will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

