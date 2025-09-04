Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Position in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. $SFST

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Free Report) by 44.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,535 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.10% of Southern First Bancshares worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SFST. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 9,638.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 49.5% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Southern First Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 6.5% in the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Southern First Bancshares from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $38,684.76. Following the transaction, the director owned 51,205 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,042.60. This represents a 2.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern First Bancshares Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:SFST opened at $44.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.91. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.14 and a 52 week high of $45.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $363.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.84.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $28.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

