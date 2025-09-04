Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Stake in Under Armour, Inc. $UA

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,132,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,639,000 after purchasing an additional 881,934 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 426.1% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 12,336 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 518.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 124,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 104,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at $6,703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Price Performance

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average of $5.99. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $10.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Under Armour

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.24%. Under Armour has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.010-0.020 EPS.

In other news, Director Dawn N. Fitzpatrick purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.93 per share, with a total value of $493,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 133,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,121.28. This represents a 296.77% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert John Sweeney purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $488,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 133,696 shares in the company, valued at $652,436.48. This trade represents a 296.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 202,045 shares of company stock valued at $991,000 in the last three months. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

