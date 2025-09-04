Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 422 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. $YETI

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in YETI were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of YETI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of YETI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of YETI by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of YETI by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on YETI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of YETI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of YETI in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on YETI from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.54.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $34.92 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.61. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.61 and a 1 year high of $45.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. YETI had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 9.73%.The business had revenue of $445.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. YETI has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.340-2.480 EPS. Research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

