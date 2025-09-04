Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 533 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. $EPAM

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,569,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $602,674,000 after buying an additional 965,089 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 4.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,270,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $383,267,000 after acquiring an additional 89,418 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in EPAM Systems by 98.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,628,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $274,923,000 after acquiring an additional 809,423 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the first quarter worth $186,280,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in EPAM Systems by 5.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $94,429,000 after acquiring an additional 29,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $205.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.25.

EPAM stock opened at $174.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.15 and a 52 week high of $269.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.22 and its 200 day moving average is $173.63. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.66.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. EPAM Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.960-11.120 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.980-3.060 EPS. Research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

